A leopard entered a residential area in Nanipada in the Mumbai suburb of Mulund on Saturday, and injured six people, PTI reported.

Residents in the area, which is close to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and is surrounded by hills and forests, spotted the predator at 7.15 am and alerted the police, the news agency quoted a senior police officer as saying.

A team of police officers and officials from the forest department reached the area soon after and cordoned it off, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-VII, Akhilesh Singh said. They tracked down the animal with the help of the residents, and tranquillised it.