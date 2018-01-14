Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel was booked on Friday for delivering an allegedly political speech at a farmers’ welfare event more than two months ago, PTI reported.

Jamnagar (rural) Sub-Divisional Magistrate RK Patel, who registered the First Information Report, said Patel was only given permission for an educational and farmers’ welfare event at Dhutarpar village, but it became a political programme. The magistrate’s complaint said Patel’s associate Ankit Dhadia had asked him permission to hold a public gathering on November 4.

“After going through the details of the event, it came to light that the event had turned out to be political, violating the conditions set while granting permission,” Patel said in his complaint.

The Jamnagar police has booked Patel and Dhadia under sections of the Gujarat Police Act.