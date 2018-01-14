Security forces in Srinagar detected a powerful explosive device planted by militants in the Maloora area, the Greater Kashmir reported. An official told the local daily that a patrolling party found the device and a bomb disposal squad was at the spot.

#SpotVisuals IED detected by security forces in Srinagar's Maloora. Bomb disposal squad at the spot. #JammuAndKashmir (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/mltc02rAs8 — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2018

This is the second such explosive device recovered in as many days. On Saturday, security forces detected and defused a powerful improvised explosive device planted by militants on the Srinagar-Baramulla road, the Daily Excelsior reported.

The commanding officer of 44th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, Rakesh Kumar, said they got information about the IED on the highway in Shalteng area and informed personnel posted there. The area was sealed off until the bomb was defused.

Protests after civilians hurt in firing

Meanwhile, protests erupted in Srinagar’s Zainakote area on Saturday after two civilians were injured in alleged Army firing, the Greater Kashmir reported. The situation returned to normal by Sunday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, soldiers who had set up a barricade stopped a civilian car and asked the passengers to step out. “The passengers refused and there was an argument,” the Greater Kashmir quoted an eyewitness as saying.

The witness said a group of youth started throwing stones at the soldiers, who then fired their weapons. “Two civilians, including a middle-aged woman, were injured,” the eyewitness said.

Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police Imtiyaz Ismail Parray said the two injured civilians were taken to a hospital and that the police have registered a case. Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia told the local daily the “details of the incident are being ascertained”.