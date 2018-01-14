An 18-year-old Delhi University student was arrested on Saturday for allegedly mowing down a pedestrian near Kirori Mal College and fleeing, The Times of India reported. The incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera, is believed to have taken place on January 10.

The accused, identified as Abhinav Sahni, was driving his father’s BMW X1 at the time of the incident, the Hindustan Times reported. Sahni and his friends were in the car as it ran over the victim, Shiv Nath, who was trying to cross the road in the North Campus of Delhi University, the police said.

The student told the police that the victim had come in front of his car from out of nowhere and so he could not apply the brakes in time, NDTV reported. Sahni, in the red-coloured BMW, is seen in the footage speeding away after the accident.

Shiv Nath had died before he was taken to the hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Jatin Narwal told Hindustan Times. The accused, son of a businessman from Punjabi Bagh area of the national Capital, was tracked down after the police examined the CCTV footage and parts of the car which were found at the spot.

Sahni was booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.