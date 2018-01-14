Eight people were killed and over 50 injured after a fire broke out at a recreational centre in the northern town of Vila Nova da Rainha in Portugal on Saturday night, AFP reported quoting the police. Some of the injured have been shifted to hospitals in Lisbon and Porto.

There were more than 60 people at the community centre for a card tournament when the incident happened, said Tondela Mayor Jose Antonio Jesus. The fire triggered panic and led to a stampede, according to Reuters. “Several dozen people have been injured, some lightly and others gravely, and are still being assisted,” the mayor said.

The fire started after a heating boiler reportedly exploded. Some reports said glass wool in the roof helped the fire spread faster. The blaze was brought under control after an hour, reported BBC.