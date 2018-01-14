The Bar Council of India on Sunday said the ongoing crisis in the country’s judiciary will be sorted out soon. “Everyone we talked to has assured that matter will be sorted out,” said chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra after a seven-member delegation of the council met Chief Justice Dipak Misra to discuss the complaints raised by four senior judges of the Supreme Court.

On Friday, Justices Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph held a press conference in Delhi and openly protested against Chief Justice Misra for reportedly bypassing established traditions in court to assign cases to benches. The press conference had evoked

mixed reactions from various members of the society.

Earlier on Sunday, the delegation met Justice J Chelamseswar, the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, reported ANI. “We have been told that there is no crisis,” said delegation head Misra. “It is an internal matter which will be resolved soon. I am sure a solution will be found in two-three days.”

On Saturday, the Bar Council of India said it wanted the matter to be solved at the earliest. The bar council chairperson added that the matter should not be politicised. “We will write a letter to the government for the same, but is not that big a matter to be brought in public,” he had said.