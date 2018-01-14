The Delhi Bar Association on Sunday called the Supreme Court judges’ press conference against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Friday, “a black day for us”, ANI reported. The Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi passed a resolution that stated that Misra should have addressed the judges’ concerns beforehand.

“The chief justice of India should have looked into the matter beforehand,” members of the Delhi Bar Association told reporters. “He should have called a meeting to handle things. People of India have big faith in the sacred institution [the Supreme Court]. Judicial discipline should be maintained at any cost”.

The coordination committee said they want the chief justice and all other judges of the Supreme Court “to put their house in order”. “We believe this incident occurred in absence of any legal mechanism to resolve such issues”.

The committee warned that it would “take to the streets” if the issues within the Supreme Court were not resolved. “If the matter isn’t resolved in seven to 10 days, we will call all the bar associations of India, hold discussions with them and take to the streets, if that is what it takes to make people aware,” the members said.

Meanwhile, members of the Bar Council of India will meet the chief justice on Sunday at 7.30 pm to discuss the matter. Earlier in the day, the Bar Council panel met Justice Chelameswar, the second-most senior judge after Misra.

On Saturday, the Bar Council of India had asked political parties not to politicise the matter. Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said the statements made by Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other political parties were unfortunate.