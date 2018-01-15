Iraq: At least 16 killed in twin suicide blast in Baghdad
Officials expect the toll to rise.
At least 16 people were killed and 65 wounded in twin suicide explosions in Baghdad on Monday, Reuters quoted Iraq’s interior ministry as saying. Officials expect the toll to increase as rescue workers search Aviation Square for survivors.
Two suicide bombers detonated the explosives at the crowded site in Central Baghdad, Iraq’s interior ministry spokesperson Saad Maan said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet, Al Jazeera reported.