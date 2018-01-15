Four men in Haryana’s Faridabad allegedly abducted and gang-raped a 23-year-old woman, who was on her way home after work, for close to two hours in a moving car on Saturday, The Indian Express reported.

The police are examining footage from closed circuit television cameras to identify the four, said Pooja Dabla, the head of the Special Investigation Team set up to investigate the case.

Girl was coming back home from office around 6:30 pm yesterday when she was dragged inside a car, after 2 hours she was dropped near Ballabhgarh. Victim registered FIR, 4 accused not arrested yet, examining CCTV footage: Pooja Dabla, SIT head in #Faridabad gang-rape case #Haryana pic.twitter.com/IE0SkAjDJ2 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018

The incident took place around 6.30 pm, the woman said in her complaint to the police. She said that she was near Sector 9, when a Scorpio drew up next to her and the occupants forced her into the vehicle. The abductors then switched off her phone and began sexually assaulting her, the police said.

The complainant’s cousin, who was on the phone with her at the time of her abduction, and eyewitnesses alerted the police about the incident. The police then set up checkpoints across the city. “The woman was finally found at Sikri village, close to where she had been released,” The Indian Express quoted officer Sube Singh of Faridabad Police as saying. “The abductors, however, managed to get through our net.”