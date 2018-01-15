Two patients admitted in a private hospital in the city of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh died and another patient was injured, after a fire broke out early on Monday in the hospital’s intensive care unit, DNA reported. The fire at Sai Hospital, which may have been caused by a short-circuit, soon spread to the rest of the hospital.

The two people who died in the fire were identified as Mangla Devi and Rajbala from Badaun district. Rajbala had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past 10 days, the Hindi daily Hindustan reported.

#Visuals Two people dead and one injured after fire broke out in the ICU of Sai Hospital in Bareilly pic.twitter.com/z3fVF5pXkE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2018

The bodies of the two women have been sent to the district hospital, Superintendent of Police (City) Rohit Singh Sajwan said. The police will investigate the Sai Hospital administration.

The hospital’s owner, Sharad Agarwal, expressed his sorrow over the deaths and claimed that the hospital had all the necessary precautions in place to prevent such an incident from occurring, Hindustan reported.