Sarod player Pandit Buddhadev Dasgupta died in Kolkata on Monday at the age of 85, local media reports said.

Dasgupta, who was conferred the Padma Bhushan award in 2012, had been suffering from a respiratory illness for the past few days and died at 6.30 am after suffering a heart attack, Bengali tabloid Ebela reported.

Dasgupta was born in 1933 at his maternal home in Bhagalpur in Bihar. His father, Prafulla Mohan Dasgupta, was a district magistrate and a music aficionado. Dasgupta, who was a prodigious talent, and was taught music by Pandit Radhika Mohan Maitra.

Dasgupta’s body has been kept at the Peace Heaven funeral parlour so that people can pay their last respects. His body will be cremated on Wednesday, ABP Ananda reported.