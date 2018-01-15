United States: Donald Trump pitches for merit-based immigration system
Earlier, the president had said that a merit-based system would allow only people with a ‘great track record’ to enter the country.
United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said he wants only those people who can help America become “strong and great again” to immigrate, and reiterated his call for a merit-based immigration system. “No more lotteries! America First,” the president said on Twitter.
The H-1B visa system, which is based on lottery at present, allows 65,000 visas for the general category and 20,000 more for those who have a master’s degree from an accredited institution in the United States.
On January 12, Trump had said that a merit-based system would allow only people with a “great track record” to enter the country. A merit-based immigration system, he had added, would take America to the “next level”.
“I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs, Trump had said.