United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said he wants only those people who can help America become “strong and great again” to immigrate, and reiterated his call for a merit-based immigration system. “No more lotteries! America First,” the president said on Twitter.

The H-1B visa system, which is based on lottery at present, allows 65,000 visas for the general category and 20,000 more for those who have a master’s degree from an accredited institution in the United States.

On January 12, Trump had said that a merit-based system would allow only people with a “great track record” to enter the country. A merit-based immigration system, he had added, would take America to the “next level”.

“I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs, Trump had said.