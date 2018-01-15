The Haryana Police on Monday said a Class 12 student is the prime suspect in the brutal gangrape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Jind district’s Budhakheda village last week. The suspect is on the run, and the police have withheld his identity as they believe he may be a minor, the Hindustan Times reported.

The body of the girl, who is from the Dalit community, was found mutilated and semi-naked near a canal in Jind on January 12. She had been missing from Kurukshetra since January 9. An autopsy revealed that she was raped by several individuals, who also mutilated her genitalia and drowned her.

So far, officers have detained six people in connection with the crime from the girl’s native village, Jhansa in Kurukshetra district.

“The police have detained some people suspecting their involvement, but the main accused is still at large,” said Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Abhishek Garg. “We are conducting raids to arrest him.”

The 15-year-old girl’s liver was found ruptured, and medical examiners found at least 19 injuries on her body.

“The autopsy suggests this was an act of frustration,” said Dr SK Dhattarwal, head of the Forensics Department at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak. “All the damage to her private parts seems to have been done after she was drowned and murdered. This was the work of more than one person who failed to sexually assault the victim while she was alive.”