The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested Mojo’s Bistro co-owner Yugi Tulli in connection with the fire that killed 14 people in Kamala Mills area of the city on December 28. He surrendered at the NM Joshi Marg police station early on Tuesday, PTI reported.

A sessions court in Mumbai had on Friday rejected Tulli’s anticipatory bail plea. Tulli’s lawyer sought pre-arrest bail for his client by claiming that the fire began at the 1Above restaurant and not at Mojo’s Bistro. Hence, the owners of Mojo’s Bistro could not be blamed for the tragedy, he had said.

The prosecution argued that a Mumbai fire brigade report as well as eyewitnesses had concluded that the blaze originated at Mojo’s Bistro, and not at 1Above restro-bar. The husband of Parul Lakdawala, one of the victims, had filed an intervention application opposing Tulli’s bail plea.

On January 6, the Mumbai Police had arrested Tulli’s partner Yug Pathak. The names of Pathak and Tulli were added to the FIR lodged on December 29 against the owners of 1Above, Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar. They have been arrested and remanded to police custody.