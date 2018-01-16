The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday summoned one of the sons-in-law of jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with its money laundering investigation against his daughter Misa Bharti, PTI reported.

The agency said Rahul Yadav, who is married to Lalu Prasad’s fourth daughter Ragini, allegedly transferred around Rs 1 crore to his mother-in-law Rabri Devi’s account. Rahul Yadav will have to depose later this week about the transaction.

In December 2017, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a chargesheet against Bharti. The chargesheet also named her husband Shailesh Kumar and several others. Kumar has been questioned several times in the case earlier.

Bharti and Kumar are being investigated for allegations that they acquired benami ownership of land at subsidised rates. A benami property is one bought in an individual’s name while the real beneficiary is someone else.