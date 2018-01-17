The main accused in the gangrape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Haryana’s Jind district last week was found dead on Tuesday night, CNN News18 reported. The decomposed body of the accused, who was a Class 12 student, was found at Bateda near the Karnal-Kurukshetra border.

The body of the girl, who is from the Dalit community, was found mutilated and semi-naked near a canal in Jind on January 12. She had been missing from Kurukshetra since January 9. An autopsy revealed that she was raped by several individuals, who also mutilated her genitalia and drowned her. So far, police have detained six people.

On Tuesday, the National Commission for Women, or NCW, took suo moto cognisance of the matter, and wrote a letter to Inspector General of Police (Crime Against Women, Panchkula) Mamta Singh, ANI reported.

“The Commission is deeply concerned about the issues related to safety and security of the women of Haryana, as this incident in particular reminds one of the 2012 Delhi gangrape,” NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said. “Considering the seriousness of the matter, we request to examine the issue on priority. Kindly apprise the Commission of all action taken in the matter within 48 hours.”