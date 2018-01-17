Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday said that there is a threat to his life, The Indian Express reported.

“I also have the same feeling as Pravin Togadia,” Mevani reportedly said. He was referring to Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s International Working President Pravin Togadia’s statement that someone had told him that there was a plan to kill him in an encounter.

“The fascist forces are capable of killing anyone. There is a threat to my life as well,” Mevani told The Indian Express over the phone from Chennai in Tamil Nadu. “Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh can kill me, and as per my sources, they definitely want to eliminate me.”

Earlier in the day, some Dailt groups had submitted pleas demanding Y-category security for him to collectors of 30 districts in Gujarat, including Mehsana, Jamnagar, Kutch, Kheda, Vadnagar, Radhanpur, Unjha, Bhavnagar and Botad. Y-category security cover has 11 personnel, including a few commandos.

Earlier on Tuesday, a group of journalists in Chennai had walked out of a press conference with Mevani, when he demanded that a reporter from the Republic leave.