The Delhi government and Japan’s Fukuoka Prefectural Government on Tuesday signed a friendship agreement to help the national Capital fight air pollution, PTI reported. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Governor of Fukuoka Hiroshi Ogawa signed the memorandum of understanding document.

Besides air pollution, the deal will focus on cooperation in various fields such as culture, environment, education and tourism.

“We hope to harness our further potentials in the spheres of environment and air pollution, being a major issue of concern with us today,” Kejriwal said, according to The Indian Express. “We have the example of a fruitful partnership in the inception of the Delhi Metro and we hope to expand this cooperation in other modes of transport and their multi-modal integration.”

Ogawa said Fukuoka Prefecture was the first provincial government of Japan to have entered a friendship agreement with the Delhi government in 2007, PTI reported. “Pollution is the new area in which we will be conducting training,” he said. “Delhi has lots of historical sites and we have the experience and technology for preservation and repair.”

The latest agreement between the two cities has been signed for three years, from April 2017 to 2020. The first two agreements were signed in 2005 and in 2012.