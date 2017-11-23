The public digital thermometer installed in the world’s coldest village – Oymyakon in Siberia –

broke down on Tuesday as temperatures plunged to minus 62 degrees Celsius, The Telegraph reported. The mercury thermometer installed as a tourist attraction only records up to minus 50 degrees Celsius.

Two men froze to death after they tried to walk in the chilling weather, AP reported. For the people in the village in the Russian region of Yakutia, low temperatures are normal. However, Tuesday’s temperature forced schools to close and authorities advised people to stay indoors.

Residents have been sharing selfies showing snow smeared around their eyelashes. Another video posted on twitter showed a cup of boiling water freezing immediately after it is poured out of a window.

The coldest temperature recorded in the village was minus 71 degrees Celsius in 2013.