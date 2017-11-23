The public digital thermometer installed in the world’s coldest village – Oymyakon in Siberia –
broke down on Tuesday as temperatures plunged to minus 62 degrees Celsius, The Telegraph reported. The mercury thermometer installed as a tourist attraction only records up to minus 50 degrees Celsius.

Two men froze to death after they tried to walk in the chilling weather, AP reported. For the people in the village in the Russian region of Yakutia, low temperatures are normal. However, Tuesday’s temperature forced schools to close and authorities advised people to stay indoors.

Residents have been sharing selfies showing snow smeared around their eyelashes. Another video posted on twitter showed a cup of boiling water freezing immediately after it is poured out of a window.

The coldest temperature recorded in the village was minus 71 degrees Celsius in 2013.

Все уже в курсе, что у нас тут -50? И да, мы выбираемся из дома (приходится) и Ходим по улицам, при этом остаёмся в живых😂 даже видосик снять можно и сфоткаться🤣да и вообще жарковато как то😂 Два года назад выкладывая подобное фото, я подумать не могла, что все эти два года оно будет путешествовать по интернету и побывает во всевозможных пабликах😂 даже до @9gag дошло😅 Чтож, пора обновить фоточку то😂😂😂 А вообще у меня такое ощущение, что я ввела какую то моду фоткать замороженные реснички или до того, как сама сфоткала их не замечала этого, но ведь сейчас почти у каждой жительницы Якутска имеется такая фоточка, правда ведь😏 а два года назад их было не так много😅 А ещё видосик ловите🤣 И нет, пандой я после этого не становлюсь, слава моей туши для ресниц, которая не течёт после этого😍❤️ Тут могла бы быть реклама туши, но не будет😅 И нет, это я не специально шла и дышала спецом на ресницы, это просто путь на работу в -47🤷🏼‍♀️ минут 15-20 на улице и готово❄️ #зима #winter #yakutsk #yakutia

Предыдущее фото просто взорвало всё и вся😅 в прошлый раз такого не было, не думала, что так получится☺️ За день присоединилось человек 100, даже больше наверно😱 Наверно было бы неплохо представиться, ну как бы познакомиться что ли🙈 Хотя я это делать не особо то и умею, у меня даже шапки в профиле нет, а всё потому, что я не знаю что написать про себя🤷🏼‍♀️ •всем привет, я Настя🙋🏼 •Живу в Якутске •24 годика •работаю в свадебном салоне @fantazia_yakutsk #настявплатьях •иногда фоткаю котят #котосетнасти И как бы всё🤷🏼‍♀️ •Окончила универ и не работаю по профессии, ну это наверно вообще не новость в нашем мире правда? Есть кошка #kitnissgav и племянник #человек_по_имени_дима а ещё есть куча их фотографий🙈 Расскажите кому не лень, кто вы и от куда тут☺️ Ну и если что интересно спросите, отвечу❄️ P.s. Когда то летом писала немного фактов о себе, можете почитать тут👉🏻 #anastasiagav_

