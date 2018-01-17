The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday reiterated the legal tender status of Rs 10 coins as there has been reluctance on part of several traders and public across the country to accept coins of Rs 10 denominations.

The central bank said it has so far issued Rs 10 coins in 14 designs. “These coins have distinctive features to reflect various themes of economic, social and cultural values and are introduced from time to time,” the RBI said in a press release. “As coins have longer life, coins of different designs and shapes circulate in the market at the same time.”

The RBI clarified that all coins are legal tender and can be accepted for transactions without any hesitation. It also advised all banks to accept Rs 10 coins for transactions and exchange at all their branches.

Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla had told Rajya Sabha that the RBI has been receiving complaints from the public against banks for not accepting coins for transactions and exchange, the PTI had reported on January 2.