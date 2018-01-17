Tamil actor Kamal Haasan has said that he will announce the name of his political party on February 21 in Ramanathapuram, his hometown, and start his state-wide tour the same day, The News Minute reported. The actor made the announcement at an award presentation ceremony organised by Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan on Tuesday.

Haasan said that he would also visit the districts of Madurai, Dindigul and Sivagangai, PTI reported, and expressed his desire to challenge the status quo in Tamil Nadu politics. “However, for this to happen, my thoughts and actions need to collectively resonate with the people.”

The tour, Haasan added, would be “a journey of discovery and learning and an opportunity for me to truly understand my people”. He added that it was “neither an act of rebellion nor a gathering for glamour”.

The actor urged people to question mediocrity in governance and welfare measures of the government and “raise the bar”.