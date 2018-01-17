The Kerala Police have arrested five people, including two policemen, on the charge of raping a minor girl from Alappuzha district for the past nine months, the Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday. The two arrested police officers are KG Lyju, a sub-inspector on probation at Mararikulam police station in the district, and civil police officer Nelson Thomas.

One of the relatives of 16-year-old girl is the key accused in the case, Manorama Online reported. “We have registered cases under different sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act and Juvenile Justice Act,” Superintendent of Police in Alappuzha K Surendran said. “More arrests are likely in the case.” Deputy Superintendent of Police PV Baby is investigating the case, Surendran added.

The police said that the relative exploited the financial condition at the complainant’s home – her father suffers from physical disability and her mother had mental health problems – and used to take her to men who used to allegedly rape her in return for money.

The incident came to light after the girl’s neighbours overheard her arguing with the relative and alerted the police, the Hindustan Times reported. She has now been sent to a rescue home.