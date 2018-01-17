A Class 1 student of a school in Lucknow was allegedly attacked with a knife by his senior inside the school toilet on Tuesday morning – in an incident similar to the murder of a Gurugram school student in September 2017.

The police said the boy is in hospital and is being treated for injuries on the chest, abdomen and left eye, the Hindustan Times reported. He is believed to be in a stable condition.

The boy told his parents he was attacked by a girl with a “boy-cut hair style” who took him to the bathroom on the second floor when he was on his way to attend the morning assembly. She locked him inside and left, the newspaper reported.

The school’s director said the incident came to light when the discipline in-charge, during his morning rounds, heard the boy screaming.

The school took the boy to hospital and informed his parents. “I was informed by the school that my son is injured,” the boy’s father, a Class-4 employee in the High Court, said, according to PTI.

School authorities said the institute has 70 CCTV cameras, and that they were going through the footage to identify the student who attacked the boy.