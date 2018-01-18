A fire broke out on a merchant navy oil tanker off the Gujarat coast on Wednesday evening, reported PTI. Two crew members suffered burn injuries, but the Indian Coast Guard managed to evacuate all the 26 of them on board.

The tanker, MT Genessa, is 183 metres in length and has a draft of 10 metres, reported NDTV. It was carrying 30,000 tonnes of high-speed diesel, a defence spokesperson. He, however, did not say if there was any oil spill. It was anchored around 15 nautical miles off Deendayal Port in Kandla.

Indian Coast Guard Interceptor Boat C-403 was sent to the spot. “Efforts are underway to douse the fire,” a Coast Guard official said. A Dornier aircraft will ascertain the extent of the fire.