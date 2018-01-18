Kannada actor and director Kashinath died on Thursday at Sri Shankara Hospital in Bengaluru, The Hindu reported. The actor was admitted in the hospital on Tuesday, unidentified hospital authorities said.

The cause of his death is yet unknown.

Kashinath was known for his comedy genre films. His last performance was in the 2017 film Chowka. His three-decade long career includes at least 40 films, the English daily reported. The actor was from Kundapur in Udupi district.

He is survived by his two children.

I am so saddened to know about the demise of Kashinath sir.He was a kind & a learned man. RIP pic.twitter.com/617IT55dO7 — Ganesh (@Official_Ganesh) January 18, 2018

RIP Kashinath sir 🙁

U have made us laugh and proved that no actor can replace ur genre of movies and your kind of performance .

You will be deeply missed sir #RIPKashinathSir #KannadaFilmIndustryGreatLoss pic.twitter.com/PzIgEtslGN — Harshika Poonacha (@actressharshika) January 18, 2018