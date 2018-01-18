Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday stressed on the need to focus on innovation during his breakfast meeting with top Indian business leaders in Mumbai, CNN News18 reported. Among those present at the event were Ajay Piramal, Rahul Bajaj, Adi Godrej, Harsh Goenka, Anand Mahindra, Dilip Shanghvi, Ashok Hinduja, Atul Punj and Chanda Kochhar.

“The partnership between India and Israel is doing wonders,” Netanyahu said at the event. “The future belongs to those who innovate. Innovation does not happen by itself, it has to be encouraged.”

Netanyahu also said he had a “strong personal friendship” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Israel prime minister will address an India-Israel Business Summit at the Taj hotel later in the day. Netanyahu will also speak to around 30 members of the Jewish community at the hotel.

He will also lay a wreath at the memorial for the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Netanyahu and Modi will then visit Nariman House to meet 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents were killed during the attacks in 2008.