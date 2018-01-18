India on Thursday test-fired surface-to-surface nuclear capable intercontinental ballistic missile Agni-V from Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha, ANI reported. The missile has a strike range of over 5,000 kilometres.

India currently has the Agni-I (700-km range), Agni-II (2,000-km range), Agni-III and Agni-IV (over 3,500-km range), and the supersonic Brahmos missiles. It had previously tested Agni-V on December 26, 2016 off Wheeler Island on the Odisha coast. This was described as the fourth and final experimental test of the missile.

When the Agni-V is inducted into the Indian military arsenal, the country will join the exclusive club of countries – the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France – who have Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs), The Times of India reported.