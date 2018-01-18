India captain Virat Kohli has been named the International Cricket Council’s World Cricketer of the Year for 2017 “for his exceptional performances across all formats”. The 29-year-old is the second successive Indian to receive the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy after Ravichandran Ashwin last year.

Kohli scored 2,203 Test runs at an average of 77.80 including eight centuries, 1,818 ODI runs at 82.63 including seven centuries, and 299 T20I runs at a strike rate of 153 in the qualification period for the award from September 21, 2016, to the end of 2017, an ICC release said. “He also captained his country with distinction, with India flying high at the top of the ICC Test rankings,” the release added.

ICC Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy

🏆🇮🇳 Virat Kohli



With India flying high at the top of the rankings, @imVkohli scored 2203 Test runs at 77.80 (eight 💯s), 1818 ODI runs at 82.63 (seven 💯s), and 299 T20I runs at a strike rate of 153.



More ➡️ https://t.co/6ITiEAJEVn#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/D9qOFCodIk — ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2018

This was not the only ICC award Kohli won for the year. He was also named the ODI Player of the Year. The India captain was also named skipper of both the Test and ODI teams of the year. Australia captain Steve Smith was named the ICC Test cricketer of the year.

A video message from @imVkohli, ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year and recipient of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Cricketer of the Year! #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/ZsXmDZXta9 — ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2018

The Test side includes three Indians (Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin), three South Africans (Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada), three Australians (David Warner, Smith and Mithcell Starc), and two Englishmen (James Anderson and Ben Stokes).

The ODI team also comprises three Indians (Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah), two Pakistanis (Babar Azam and Hasan Ali), two South Africans (AB de Villiers and de Kock), one Afghani (Rashid Khan), one Australian (Warner), one Englishman (Stokes), and one New Zealander (Trent Boult).

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2017:

Dean Elgar (South Africa) David Warner (Australia) Virat Kohli (captain) (India) Steve Smith (Australia) Cheteshwar Pujara (India) Ben Stokes (England) Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper) (South Africa) Ravichandran Ashwin (India) Mitchell Starc (Australia) Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) James Anderson (England)

