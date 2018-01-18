Journalist Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, the controversial book touted as a tell-all account of Donald Trump’s presidency, will be adapted into a television series, according to an exclusive by The Hollywood Reporter.

Endeavor Content has reportedly acquired the rights to the book in a seven-figure deal. The TV series will be executive produced by Wolff along with former BBC chief Michael Jackson. No studio has been finalised yet.

Fire and Fury, released on January 5, tells the inside story of Trump’s time in the White House, including the initial days of his presidency and the interactions among senior White House staff. The book has made multiple sensational claims, including that his campaign did not expect and were unprepared for a victory and that Trumps’s daughter Ivanka is eyeing the American presidency after him.

Though doubts have been raised over the veracity of some of Wolff’s claims, the book debuted on the first position on the New York Times best-seller list. The rights to the book have been sold in 32 countries, with a Spanish-language edition set to be released on Feburary 28.

“Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book,” Trump had tweeted about Fire and Fury on the day of its release. “He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job.”

Some of the most controversial remarks in the book had come from media executive Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist. Bannon had made derogatory remarks about the Trump family and had also insinuated treasonous behaviour by some of them.

Trump’s presidency will also the subject of Showtime’s animated series Our Cartoon President, executive produced by talk show host Stephen Colbert, which will be released in February.