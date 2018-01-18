The National Investigating Agency on Thursday named Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafeez Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin (pictured above) among 12 people in its chargesheet filed in the alleged terror funding case in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 12 people have been accused of conspiring to wage a war against India by carrying out secessionist activities. The NIA alleged that Saeed and Salahuddin stoked trouble and sent funds to the Valley through non-banking channels.

The agency submitted the 1,279- page chargesheet to the Patiala House Court, and sought permission to continue its inquiry. In the chargesheet, the NIA officials said they have collected substantial material and technical evidence during their investigation. They said 60 locations were raided and 950 incriminating documents were seized. There are 300 witnesses in the case.

In July 2017, seven separatist leaders, including Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, were arrested in connection with the case. Under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the prosecuting agency needs to file a chargesheet within six months of arrest, failing which the accused is eligible for bail.

In September 2017, the agency had searched 16 locations in various parts of Kashmir and Delhi as part of its investigation. A month later, the NIA said Salahuddin’s son Syed Shahid Yusuf has admitted to receiving funds to stoke terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.