Senior lawyer Indira Jaising on Thursday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking live telecast of its proceedings to negate any chances of misreporting or errors, and ensure second-hand information is not disseminated.

Jaising argued that live streaming proceedings in cases with public importance “will ensure justice is not only done but it is seen to be done”.

“Such an exercise would inspire confidence in the functioning of the judiciary as an institution, and help in maintaining the respect that it deserves as a co-equal organ of the state,” Jaising said in her petition.

The Supreme Court has been criticised for their judgments in the recent past, Jaising said. “While there is no problem with healthy criticism and criticism must be welcomed, live streaming of the arguments would encourage the understanding of the basis on which the decisions were made,” she added.

She said the judgments of the court impact every citizen of the country, and hence the citizen has the right to be aware of the manner in which the decisions were taken.

The petition also asked the court to record the proceedings in matters of constitutional and national importance, and upload it on its own YouTube channel as long as the infrastructure for live streaming is not made available.