The airport in the city of Amsterdam in the Netherlands on Thursday suspended all flights and the Dutch railway service halted all trains after a powerful storm lashed Europe, AP reported.

The Schiphol airport, which is one of the world’s busiest, said that it expected to gradually restart operations around 12 pm (4.30 pm IST) but has not yet announced the resumption of operations.

KLM, the national carrier, had scrapped more than 200 flights before the storm and the main railway station in The Hague was closed as authorities feared that the storm would blow away parts of the station’s new glass roof.

Status update due to severe weather conditions: all air traffic has been suspended until further notice. — Schiphol (@Schiphol) January 18, 2018

We expect that flight traffic will gradually restart around 12.00pm. — Schiphol (@Schiphol) January 18, 2018

In Germany, schools remained closed as the winter storm was expected to bring heavy snow, rain and gusty winds. Authorities in western and northern parts of the country urged people to not leave their homes on Thursday, The Washington Post reported.

German Railways cancelled all train services in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the country’s most populous province. The square in front of Cologne’s cathedral was partially cordoned off as a precaution in case stones fall because of gusty winds, AP reported.

In Romania, snowstorms and high winds forced the government to close dozens of schools, several main roads and ports. Interior Minister Carmen Dan said that 32,000 people in 13 counties across the country are without electricity, The Washington Post reported.

Meanwhile, in England, gale-force winds of up to 110 km per hour were recorded. Thousands of homes in southeast England are without electricity, the Independent reported. Trains were delayed as the wind destroyed a few overhead power lines and trees fell on tracks. Some services to the King’s Cross station in London were also disrupted.

Three people were killed in winter storms that had caused disruptions across western Europe earlier this month. The storm – named Burglind in Austria, Germany and Switzerland, and Eleanor elsewhere – had arrived at a time a cold front set in, and hit Ireland before passing through United Kingdom and then went towards continental Europe.