A court in Bihar on Wednesday sentenced a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force to life imprisonment for killing two officers after one of them denied him leave in 2010.

The jawan, Rahul Kumar, shot dead Commandant Rohit Raj Diwan and Sub-Inspector RN Pandey in Rohtas district of Bihar with an AK-47 rifle in October 2010.

The incident took place after Diwan turned down Kumar’s request for leave, Additional Public Prosecutor Vinod Kumar Singh said.

Fast-track court judge Ravindra Mani Tripathi pronounced the verdict, PTI reported.

Kumar was part of a CRPF team deployed in Rohtas during the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections.