Haryana folk singer Mamta Sharma was found dead in a village in Rohtak on Thursday morning. The 40-year-old, who performed at religious functions, was found with her throat slit in the fields of Baniyani village.

Sharma’s son, Bharat, told reporters she had gone missing on Monday after she left home with her associate Mohit Kumar in his car to attend an event, The Times of India reported. However, Kumar told the family the next day that they had met some people on the way, and Sharma had joined them, saying she would return soon.

After this, the singer’s son filed a First Information Report.

After the body was found, the police registered a murder case against unknown people, according to the Hindustan Times. The police have sent her body for an autopsy.

Sharma’s death comes just three months after unidentified men killed another folk singer, Harshita Dahiya, in Haryana’s Panipat district.