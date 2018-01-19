The Gurugram Police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly abducting and raping a college student in the city on Monday morning, The Indian Express reported. The police registered a rape case on Thursday morning based on the victim’s complaint, and arrested the accused later.

The police said that the incident took place around 10 am on Monday in Farrukhnagar, when the woman was on her way to college. She was abducted by two men, who forced her into a car and then raped her while driving it around.

The accused released the victim after two hours, but did not return her clothes until she begged for it, the police. They also threatened to kill her if she informed the police about the incident.

“One accused, Pawan, has been arrested,” Gurugram Police Public Relations Officer Ravinder Kumar said. “Further investigations are being conducted and we expect to nab the second accused soon.”