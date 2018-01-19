A 45-year-old woman in Kerala’s Kollam district was arrested on Thursday after she admitted to killing her teenage son, IANS reported quoting the police. Her husband claimed that she was mentally unstable. However, a medical examination revealed that she was mentally sound, Manorama reported.

Jayamol had reportedly approached the police stating that her 14-year-old son Jithu Job had been missing since Monday night. During their investigation, the police retrieved the boy’s sandal next to a compound wall which had traces of burning, The Hindu reported. On Wednesday, the police found the body hidden in a nearby plot. The police also questioned Jayamol about the burn marks on her hand.

Soon after the body was recovered, the woman confessed to strangulating Jithu Job and burning his body following an argument, IANS reported. The police are exploring if Jayamol had an accomplice while committing the crime.

“She confessed that she dragged his body to the rear of her compound, burnt it and threw it across the wall,” Kollam Police Commissioner A Sreenivas told NDTV. “She then dragged the body from right outside the compound wall few metres away.”