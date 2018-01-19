Train and flight services affected as fog engulfs north India
At least 20 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Friday morning, while 38 trains were delayed.
Foggy conditions in Delhi, the National Capital Region and several north Indian states on Friday morning delayed at least 38 trains arriving in the city, and led to 20 flights getting diverted from Delhi, reports said.
Trains in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and in some areas in Punjab and Haryana were delayed because of poor visibility, NDTV reported.
Bahraich and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh recorded the lowest visibility at 25 metres. In Amritsar, Hisar and Patna, a visibility of 50 metres was recorded, the report said. In Delhi, it was lower than 200 metres, the report said.
The intensity of the fog is likely to reduce over the weekend, the weather department said.