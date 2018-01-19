Foggy conditions in Delhi, the National Capital Region and several north Indian states on Friday morning delayed at least 38 trains arriving in the city, and led to 20 flights getting diverted from Delhi, reports said.

Trains in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and in some areas in Punjab and Haryana were delayed because of poor visibility, NDTV reported.

20 flights were diverted from Delhi airport from 7.30 am to 9 am due to low visibility/operational reasons — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2018

Fog & cold wave continue to grip #Kanpur, people light fire to keep themselves warm pic.twitter.com/bTuBoJ87TZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2018

Bahraich and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh recorded the lowest visibility at 25 metres. In Amritsar, Hisar and Patna, a visibility of 50 metres was recorded, the report said. In Delhi, it was lower than 200 metres, the report said.

The intensity of the fog is likely to reduce over the weekend, the weather department said.