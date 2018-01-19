At least 120 students of a primary school in Thiruvananthapuram fell ill after eating a meal in the institution, PTI reported on Friday.

The children are from a primary school in the Thonnakel area and were taken to hospital after they complained of uneasiness following their midday meal on Wednesday.

The children are all out of danger, but are yet to be discharged from the hospital, the Medical College Hospital said on Friday. The food samples are being studied.

Cases of midday meal poisoning were common across the country in 2017. In September, at least 230 government school students in Odisha’s Malkangiri and Kalahandi districts fell ill after eating a meal in school.

A month earlier, more than a hundred students of a government school near Bhubaneshwar fell ill. In February 2017, nine students of a government school in Deoli, a town in Delhi’s south district, were hospitalised after dead rats were allegedly found in their midday meal.

The Supreme Court had asked the Centre and states in August how they were monitoring the meal schemes in government schools and ensuring hygiene.