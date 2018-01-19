A software engineer, his wife and their four-year-old son were found dead in an apartment in Baner-Pashan area in Pune on Friday, reported PTI. The police said they suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Jayeshkumar Patel and wife Bhumika were found hanging while the child, Naksh, appeared to have died because of poisoning, said the Chaturshringi Police. “Either the husband and wife hanged themselves after killing the child or the husband killed his wife and son before taking his own life,” the investigating officer from Chaturshringi police station told The Hindu. “We are ascertaining what prompted Patel to take this extreme step and the time of the deaths.”

The police said they were alerted by Patel’s neighbours. “Neighbours, who developed suspicion after the Patels did not open the door for long time, summoned the housing society office bearers and later called the police control room,” Senior Police Inspector (Chaturshringi) Dayanand Dhome told PTI. The bodies have been sent to Sassoon Hospital for post-mortem.

The family originally hailed from Gujarat. Patel used to work with an information technology company in Pune while his wife was a homemaker. Their apartment was reportedly locked from inside for past couple of days.

This is the third suicide case to be reported from Pune in the last 48 years, according to The Hindu. On Thursday, a 17-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man were found dead in their room in the city’s Bhosari area. Later in the evening, the police found the body of a 31-year-old nurse in her hostel room in the same area.