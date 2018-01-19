Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday advised Prime Minister Modi to address, in his Mann ki Baat radio show on January 28, the subjects of unemployment, the alleged Chinese presence in Doklam and increasing number of rape cases in Haryana.

The prime minister had asked social media users to suggest topics they wanted him to speak about on his first radio address of the year.

Dear @narendramodi, since you've requested some ideas for your #MannKiBaat monologue, tell us about how you plan to:



1. Get our youth JOBS

2. Get the Chinese out of DHOKA-LAM

3. Stop the RAPES in Haryana. pic.twitter.com/pwexqxKrTQ — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 19, 2018

The Haryana government been severely criticised after five incidents of sexual assaults were reported in the state in five days. A delegation of Congress leaders had urged Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki on Wednesday to ask Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to resign and impose President’s Rule in Haryana.

The Congress had accused Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj of misleading the nation after news reports said Chinese troops were building a military complex in the Doklam plateau in the Sikkim sector. The government, the party’s Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, has compromised the country’s security and strategic interests.