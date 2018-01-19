Kerala: ABVP activist hacked to death in Kannur district
Shyam Prasad was a student of the Peravur Government ITI.
Three unidentified men hacked to death an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activist near Peravur city in Kerala’s Kannur district on Friday, reported The Hindu. Twenty-four-year-old Shyam Prasad was a student of the Peravur Government ITI, and was a trainer at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh shakha.
The attack took place around 5.30 pm near the Kommeri Goat Farm under the Peravur Police Station. The police said Prasad was riding a bike when the assailants blocked his way and attacked him.
Injured, Prasad fled from the spot and sought refuge in a nearby house. The assailants chased him down and attacked him with a sharp weapon on the balcony of the house.
Prasad died while being taken to a hospital at Thalassery. A police team is at the crime scene, reported Mathrubhumi.