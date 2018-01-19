Three unidentified men hacked to death an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activist near Peravur city in Kerala’s Kannur district on Friday, reported The Hindu. Twenty-four-year-old Shyam Prasad was a student of the Peravur Government ITI, and was a trainer at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh shakha.

The attack took place around 5.30 pm near the Kommeri Goat Farm under the Peravur Police Station. The police said Prasad was riding a bike when the assailants blocked his way and attacked him.

Injured, Prasad fled from the spot and sought refuge in a nearby house. The assailants chased him down and attacked him with a sharp weapon on the balcony of the house.

Prasad died while being taken to a hospital at Thalassery. A police team is at the crime scene, reported Mathrubhumi.