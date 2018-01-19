Former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel was named the next governor of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, reported ANI.

Patel will take over from Om Prakash Kohli. Kohli is the governor of Gujarat and has the additional charge of the office of Madhya Pradesh governor.

She took over as the chief minister of Gujarat after Narendra Modi was elected the prime minister in 2014. In August 2016, Patel announced her decision to step down, saying someone younger should take on the job. She turned 75 in November 2016.

However, commentators speculated that her decision had to do with two major protests in Gujarat – one was the Patidar agitation for quotas and the other was the demonstrations by Dalits after four tanners were beaten up by cow vigilantes in Una.