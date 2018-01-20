The Law Ministry has approved the Central Bureau of Investigation to appeal against the acquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the twin murder cases of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj in 2008, the Hindustan Times reported.

The ministry has advised the investigative agency to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court, the report said, citing sources. Hemraj’s wife had also moved the Supreme Court in December, challenging the acquittal of the dentist couple by the Allahabad High Court.

The High Court bench had pronounced its verdict in October after pinpointing loopholes in the inquiry conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Talwars had appealed against their conviction after they were sentenced to life in prison by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad in November 2013. The agency had sought the death penalty for the Talwars before they were sentenced to life. Apart from the murders, the couple was also convicted for destroying evidence. Rajesh Talwar was convicted of giving false statements to the police.

On May 16, 2008, Aarushi Talwar was found murdered inside her bedroom in Noida. The police initially suspected Hemraj, but found his decomposed body inside a locked room on their building’s terrace a day later. The police then began to suspect the Talwars, and said Rajesh had murdered the two after finding them in an “objectionable” position.

The Noida Police had handed the case over to the CBI after being criticised for losing crucial forensic evidence during its investigation. A court had rejected the CBI’s claim that there was not enough evidence and said the Talwars should be tried.