The government of Goa on Friday warned taxi operators on strike that it would invite cab aggregators such as Uber and Ola to operate in the state if they did not withdraw their “illegal” protest by Saturday, IANS reported.

“If the illegal taxi strike is not withdrawn by Saturday, then the Transport Department shall invite leading taxi aggregators like Uber and Ola to operate in Goa, for which entire responsibility shall lie upon the office-bearers of the taxi union(s),” Goa Transport Minister Sudin Dhavalikar told reporters late on Friday night.

He made the statement after taxi operators extended their strike by a day to Saturday. They said they did not get concrete assurances from the state government.

Tourists and commuters were stranded on Friday after 18,000 taxis in North Goa and South Goa districts went on strike in protest against the Transport Department making speed governors mandatory in tourist taxis. These limit the maximum speeds of the vehicles. They also alleged that they were harassed by the Transport Department and police.

The government of Goa has taken a “strong view” of the strike and asked the Transport Department for a report with details of its participants. Once the report is submitted, the administration will decide on whether to suspend or terminate the licences of the protesting drivers, The Indian Express reported.

The state government has pressed private vehicles and buses into service to deal with the strike.