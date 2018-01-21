A parcel coach of the Gondwana Express derailed near Farah railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district around 10.18 pm on Saturday, The Times of India reported. No one was injured and a disaster was averted by alert Railway staff, said North Central Railway’s Chief Public Relation Officer Gaurav Bansal.

“At Farah station, railway men spotted some technical glitch in the train and immediately shut the power off in over-head high tension wire, which reduced the speed and only one parcel coach behind the loco engine wheels was derailed,” Bansal added.

A part of Gondwana Express train which doesn't carries passengers derailed near Farah Railway Station in Agra. Accident diverted due to prompt action of Railway staff. No injuries reported: Gaurav K Bansal, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 20, 2018

The Raigarh-bound train departed from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at 7.55 am with 1,400 passengers. “A massive jolt was felt when the train derailed,” PL Meena, a ticket checker on board the train, told The Times of India. “But fortunately no passenger sustained any injury.”