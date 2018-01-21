The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said three civilians, one Indian Army jawan and one Border Security Force jawan had been killed in cross-border firing over the past three days. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Rehman Veeri said that there was a sudden spurt in cross-border firing between January 17 and 19.

In Jammu, three BSF personnel, one jawan from the Seema Suraksha Bal and 20 civilians were injured over the last three days. Additionally, 129 animals died and 93 were injured.

In the Samba sector, two civilians sustained injuries during cross-border firing. They were provided a compensation of Rs 5,000 each. As many as 211 people were shifted from Ramgarh district, Veeri said.

In the Kathua sector, nine civilians were injured during firing in Chadwal and Hiranagar sectors on January 19, the minister said. He added that the injured were shifted to the district hospital. The administration evacuated 160 people from Pansar Manyari, and moved them to Hiranagar.

One civilian was also injured when Pakistan violated ceasefire in Poonch district on January 19, Veeri added. The district administrations of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch districts were taking “all possible measures” to avoid further loss of life and property, Veeri added.

Uproar in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

Meanwhile, the Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre and the state government for the increase in the number of deaths along the border, PTI reported. Following this, the Congress and the National Conference legislators walked out of the Assembly.

“Where has the 56-inch chest gone?” asked Congress legislator Wakar Rasool in a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Our people are getting killed and displaced daily and the BJP leaders are doing politics over the miseries of the people.”

The Opposition also criticised Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, who had called out “Kashmir-centric apologists” for “speaking in favour of Pakistan”. National Conference MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar said the minister had tried to “mislead the people” by making “baseless allegations.”

Meanwhile, BJP legislators shouted anti-Pakistan slogans in the Assembly. Relief and Revenue Minister Javaid Mustafa Mir said the government was preparing a “comprehensive report” on the ceasefire violations.