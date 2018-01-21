Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar on Saturday warned that people who attack police personnel on duty will be fired upon, The New Indian Express reported. He, however, added that they will be shot in the leg.

There has been a spate of attacks on police personnel in Bengaluru recently. Thirteen such attacks have been reported last week, according to The Times of India.

“Police personnel on duty need to open fire to save themselves if anti-social elements target them,” Kumar told reporters on Saturday. “There is no other option. The incidents reported so far have been taken seriously. However, the accused involved are not rowdies or habitual offenders. We have already arrested some of the accused attackers and they are in judicial custody.”

On Friday, Kumar issued instructions to his juniors to step up policing to ensure that such attacks stop immediately. He added that he had instructed police personnel on night rounds to carry weapons.