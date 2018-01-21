Hundreds of thousands of women participated in marches in several cities in the United States on Saturday, criticising President Donald Trump for his work during his first year in office. The rallies were similar to the marches soon after Trump’s inauguration as president a year ago.

Speakers at the rallies said Trump’s policies had hurt women, and they urged voters to turn out for congressional elections in November, Reuters reported. Women marched in Washington, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and about 250 other cities.

The repeat of last year’s Women’s March comes after a year when sexual harassment by men in positions of power has dominated the public discourse. Trump himself was accused of sexual assault by several women before he was elected president.

Many protesters wore pink knit “pussy hats”, used during last year’s march as a reference to a comment made by Trump about female genitalia.

Los Angeles Mayor Mayor Eric Garcetti estimated the crowd in the city at 6,00,000 – which he said was the largest turnout in the country. New York authorities said the number in the city was around 2,00,000.

Trump took a jibe on Twitter, saying the weather was perfect for women to march and celebrate “the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation” over the last year. He said female unemployment was at its lowest in 18 years.

A woman holds up a sign during the Women's March in Washington (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)

Protestors march in Los Angeles. (Mark Ralston/AFP)

A protestor holds a sign during the march in Washington (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)

FINAL crowd size count: at least 200,000 at NYC Women’s March 2018 https://t.co/8LPpGIzzme — Andrea Hagelgans (@andreahagelgans) January 20, 2018

A protestor holds up a sign near the White House. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)

Protestors at Lafayette Square in Washington. (Mandel Ngan/AFP)

Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

A sign near the US embassy in Berlin. (AFP)