Taxi operators in Goa on Sunday temporarily called off their strike in protest against the transport department making speed governors mandatory in tourist taxis, local media reported. These limit the maximum speeds of the vehicles. The protesters will resume their strike if their demands are not met by January 24, Prudent Media reported.

The decision to call off the strike follows deputy speaker Michael Lobo’s submission of a written letter of assurance to the operators promising the state government’s intervention. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government will appeal against the installation of speed governors in the Supreme Court, his letter said.

On Friday, 18,000 taxis in North Goa and South Goa districts went on strike. The operators also alleged that they were harassed by the transport department and police. The Goa government had warned taxi operators on strike that it would invite cab aggregators such as Uber and Ola to operate in the state if they did not withdraw their “illegal” protest by Saturday.