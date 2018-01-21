Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that Pakistan is making it difficult for India to maintain good relations even though New Delhi wants it, ANI reported.

“We want to maintain good relations with our neighbour [Pakistan] but they do not stop doing mischief,” Singh said in Lucknow. “We have given a strong message to the world that India can kill its enemies not only on this side, but on that side of the border as well.”

He said: “A few months ago, Pakistan, in an act of cowardice, attacked and martyred 17 of our jawans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi consulted all of us on this serious issue, and the Indian Army entered the Pakistani area and killed the militants.”

Singh was speaking at a meeting of Bharatiya Railway Maal Godaam Shramik Sangh, according to PTI.

On January 15, the Indian Army said it had killed seven Pakistani soldiers and injured four in retaliatory action along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.